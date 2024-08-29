Drax to pay £25m following Ofgem biomass data investigation

Drax has agreed to pay £25m to Ofgem's Redress Fund following an investigation by the regulator, which found the energy firm failed to provide adequate data on the type of wood it sources for its biomass power plant in North Yorkshire.

First launched in May last year, the "complex and detailed" investigation today concluded inadequate data governance and controls meant Drax had breached reporting requirements for the 2021-2022 compliance period.

However, Ofgem said it found no evidence Drax had deliberately misreported the data, nor that it had been incorrectly issued with UK government support via the Renewables Obligation (RO) scheme.

Drax currently receives millions of pounds a year in subsidies through the RO scheme, with total support amounting to around £7bn since 2012. The company has repeatedly insisted its international supply of biomass feedstocks for the North Yorkshire power plant come sustainable sources, which result in significant emissions savings and make the company eligible for the subsidy support.

However, environmental groups have long questioned the sustainability credentials of Drax's biomass supplies, arguing the company should not be eligible for renewables subsidies given the North Yorkshire plant is one of the UK's biggest CO2 emitters.

In the conclusion to its investigation today, Ofgem said it found no evidence Drax had failed to meet the minimum threshold of 70 per cent sustainable biomass sources required for it to receive RO subsidy support.

Nevertheless, Drax has agreed to pay £25m to Ofgem's voluntary redress fund, and has confirmed plans to commission an external, independent audit of the profiling data for its international biomass supply chain as well as its reporting for the 2023-24 compliance period.

The regulator said the audit would cover 98 per cent of the firm's international supply chain, and it would "hold Drax accountable for the delivery of this audit which aims to provide Ofgem with the assurance of the accuracy of its future reporting".

Ofgem chief executive, Jonathan Brearley, said household and business energy consumers "expect all companies, particularly those receiving millions of pounds annually in public subsidies, to comply with all their statutory requirements".

"There are no excuses for Drax's admission that it did not comply with its mandatory requirement to give Ofgem accurate and robust data on the exact types of Canadian wood it utilises," he said. "The legislation is clear about Drax's obligations - that's why we took tough action.

"While Ofgem currently has no reason to believe there have been further instances of non-compliance we won't hesitate to act if required."

Drax has accepted the findings, updated its reporting policies and procedures, and agreed to re-report its annual profiling data for the period in question, including details data on the forestry type and saw log proportions from its Canadian consignments, Ofgem said.

In a lengthy statement published on the Drax website today, the company's CEO Will Gardiner said the firm's biomass supply chain met strict UK sustainability rules and it has also invested £3m this year in automated data collection and reporting methods to ensure it has access to accurate sustainability data.

"We remain confident in the robust systems we have in place to demonstrate that the biomass we use at Drax Power Station meets the strict sustainability criteria set out in UK law," Gardiner said. "I have said before that sustainability is a constant journey of progress and learning. As biomass and Drax become an increasingly important part of delivering energy security and decarbonising societies both in the UK and globally, we must be ready to adapt and respond to ever greater standards and expectations. It is incumbent on us to proactively identify and fix issues, whether they are in the biomass supply chain itself or in our reporting policies and procedures. That is what we have done in this instance, and what I am committed to continue doing going forward."

However, the outcome of the investigation is likely to further stoke criticism of the company's biomass supply chain and the millions of pounds of renewable energy subsidies it receives each year.

Just yesterday, The Guardian reported that more than 40 environmental groups from across Europe and the US have written to the UK government calling for an end to subsidy payments for Drax and other biomass power plants.

"These power stations are burning trees from some of the world's most biodiverse forests in the southern USA, Canada and Europe, with devastating impacts on communities, wildlife and the climate," the letter states. "This puts at risk forests and wildlife in many of our countries."

Analysis published earlier this month by think tank Ember found that Drax was the UK's single largest carbon emitter last year, with the North Yorkshire plant generating 11.5 million tonnes of CO2, or roughly three per cent of national emissions.

Commenting on the Ofgem ruling today, Matt Williams, senior advocate for the US environmental NGO the Natural Resources Defense Council (NRDC), accused Drax of taking billion of pounds of subsidies from the public via energy bills while at the same time "failing to follow basic rules to protect the environment".

"This ruling shows how difficult it is to prove that burning wood from forests is good for the environment," he said. "There's one simple reason for that - it isn't. The £25m fine Drax have volunteered to pay is a drop in the ocean compared to the billions they're asking for in new subsidies. The Energy Secretary Ed Miliband must see - it's not worth paying even more of the public's money to a company that can't play by the rules."

You can now sign up to attend the fifth annual Net Zero Festival, which will be hosted by BusinessGreen on October 22-23 at the Business Design Centre in London.