How biomass power could save UK up to £900m a year by balancing renewables

Biomass could provide up to 5.5GW of low carbon power to help manage weather-dependent renewables, a new REA report calculates, but concerns remain over sustainable feedstocks
Keeping the UK's biomass capacity operational to balance weather-dependent renewables could cut capacity market costs by around £900m before the end of the decade, with similar savings then anticipated...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis