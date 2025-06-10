How biomass power could save UK up to £900m a year by balancing renewables

Stuart Stone
clock • 5 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

Biomass could provide up to 5.5GW of low carbon power to help manage weather-dependent renewables, a new REA report calculates, but concerns remain over sustainable feedstocks

Keeping the UK's biomass capacity operational to balance weather-dependent renewables could cut capacity market costs by around £900m before the end of the decade, with similar savings then anticipated...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:

  • Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
  • Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
  • Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Stuart Stone
Author spotlight

Stuart Stone

View profile
More from Stuart Stone

Rishi Jain: 'The aim is always to drive progress and set ourselves up for success both on and off the pitch'

'Now is not the time to turn our backs on nature': Leading scientists issue warning to PM ahead of Spending Review

More on Biomass

MPs accuse government of letting biomass importers 'mark their own homework'
Biomass

MPs accuse government of letting biomass importers 'mark their own homework'

Public Accounts Committee calls for more robust oversight of biomass supply chains to help ensure public value for money and dispel 'white elephant' fears

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 25 April 2025 • 5 min read
Government to halve subsidies for Drax biomass power plant with new 'compromise' contract
Biomass

Government to halve subsidies for Drax biomass power plant with new 'compromise' contract

Proposed agreement aims to ensure only sustainable biomass used in Yorkshire power plant, but campaigners decry 'a dirty compromise with past failures'

James Murray
James Murray
clock 10 February 2025 • 5 min read
Drax to pay £25m following Ofgem biomass data investigation
Biomass

Drax to pay £25m following Ofgem biomass data investigation

Energy firm admits to inadvertently breaching sustainability data reporting rules, but Ofgem finds no evidence Drax incorrectly received UK renewables subsidies

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 29 August 2024 • 5 min read