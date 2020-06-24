biofuel
UK land area used to grow bioenergy crops shrinks in 2018
Defra statistics show 1.6 per cent of UK's arable land was used to grow bioenergy crops for transport fuel, electricity, and biogas production last year
Repsol promises net zero emissions by 2050
Spanish oil and gas major is first of its kind to promise complete decarbonisation
SIMEC boosts plans for the deployment of portable biodiesel generation
Firm will target its biodiesel generators at corporate and public sector organisations seeking an intensive supply of energy produced from sustainable sources
Solar booms and surging investment: Five takeaways from the IEA's latest renewables report
All you need to know about the IEA's projections for the global renewables market for the next five years
Global Briefing: Equinor spends big on floating wind to power oil and gas rig
BusinessGreen brings you all the low carbon business news from around the world this week
Delivering on the people's priorities
Brexit or no Brexit, we're running out of time to tackle climate change, argues the REA's Nina Skorupska
Are UK green standards becoming a bargaining chip in post-Brexit trade negotiations?
Malaysia's offer to UK of preferential trading terms if it breaks with EU palm oil standards after Brexit raises alarm bells for environmental experts
Biofuels developer LanzaTech secures $72m injection from Novo Holdings
Investment is aimed at growing LanzaTech's development of biofuels and consumer products from waste materials
BP beefs up biofuel operations with Bunge joint venture
Oil giant teams up with agriculture powerhouse to create major new Brazilian bio-energy player
Prepping for take-off? Shell and BA step up backing for waste-based jet fuel plant
Velocys secures new investment to help complete plans for Lincolnshire biorefinery project
Under the hood of SIMEC's new waste-based biofuel offer
Firm is launching new venture offering modular generators powered by biofuels made of waste materials, Gupta-owned engineering business reveals
SDG 7: How Novozymes enzymes help turn waste into sustainable fuel
The Danish chemicals expert thinks its enzymes could help break down barriers to sustainable biofuels
ExxonMobil promises $100m for biofuels and CCS research
Oil giant announces latest clean tech R&D push
Virgin CEO Josh Bayliss: 'Every one of us should think hard about whether we need to take a flight'
Boss of multi-billion pound brand, which holds a stake in Virgin Atlantic, reflects on how corporates should respond to consumer outcry over climate change
IKEA and shipping giant CMA CGM to pilot first sustainable marine biofuel
Swedish furniture retailer teams up with shipping giant CMA CGM, GoodShipping Program and Port of Rotterdam to test marine biofuel made from forest residues and waste cooking oil
Norway eyes minimum green biofuel requirement for airlines from 2020
Ministry for climate and environment announces rules for aviation fuel producers aimed at boosting development of low emission flight technologies
Lift-off: UK firm Orbex secures £30m to launch low carbon rockets
Lightweight rockets for satellite launches use renewable bio-propane which company claims reduce CO2 emissions 90 per cent compared to traditional fuels
CORSIA: Green groups left 'extremely disappointed' as aviation agency waters down offset deal rules
Campaigners argue rulebook for impending CORSIA offset deal will reward airlines for using fossil fuels
Preparing for take-off? Aviation biofuel project wins £5m boost
Waste-to-jet fuel project backed by Department for Transport, Shell, and British Airways
Beyond energy: Transforming waste in high quality chemicals and fuels
Energy Industries Council's Richard Vale thinks change is coming for the energy from waste sector
Vivergo shutdown is latest sign biofuels' future lies in the skies
Case for biofuels in passenger cars is rapidly shrinking in the face of electric technology, but sector could still play a vital role in aviation and freight
Whitefox to install smart membrane system at United Ethanol
UK firm claims its energy efficient membrane technology will enable US biofuel company to expand production at the plant by 20 per cent
Coffee-fuelled commute? London buses to run on fuel made from used coffee grounds
Shell and bio-bean team up to provide biofuel containing part coffee oil for London buses in a bid to reduce greenhouse gas emissions