Greenergy confirms temporary plant shutdown in response to 'unsupportive' biofuel market conditions

Stuart Stone
clock • 3 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

Europe's largest producer of waste-based biodiesel announces strategic review to assess Immingham plant's commercial viability

Europe's largest manufacturer of waste-based biodiesel has announced the temporary suspension of operations at its biodiesel plant in the north east of England, while it carries out a strategic review...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:

  • Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
  • Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
  • Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Stuart Stone
Author spotlight

Stuart Stone

View profile
More from Stuart Stone

Scotland's First Carbon Budget: CCC proposes 57 per cent emissions cut by 2030

AI-platform Freshflow raises €6.5m to tackle food waste in supply chains

More on Facilities

Vishay Intertechnology boosts UK EV supply chain with £250m semiconductor investment
Facilities

Vishay Intertechnology boosts UK EV supply chain with £250m semiconductor investment

US-based maker of electronic components for cars, smartphones, and renewables to invest quarter of a billion pounds in Newport plant

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 27 March 2025 • 4 min read
How sustainability and accessibility are being embedded into COP29 operations
Facilities

How sustainability and accessibility are being embedded into COP29 operations

COP29 CEO Narmin Jarcholova details the measures being taken to reduce the two-week climate conference's environmental impact

Narmin Jarcholova, COP29
clock 31 October 2024 • 4 min read
Warwickshire builds cricket's maiden battery-powered mower partnership
Facilities

Warwickshire builds cricket's maiden battery-powered mower partnership

Edgbaston-based cricket club inks supply deal with Dennis Mowers until at least the end of 2027

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 29 July 2024 • 3 min read