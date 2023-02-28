Delayed take-off: Royal Society questions whether sustainable jet fuels can meet soaring demand

Producing sufficient sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) to honour the UK's net zero aviation pledges would require almost half the country's agricultural land or around triple the renewable electricity generation achieved in 2020 to maintain current numbers of flights, the Royal Society has warned.

The science academy will today publish a major new, titled Net zero aviation fuels: resource requirements and environmental impacts, which cautions there is no single, clear, sustainable alternative to jet fuel able to support flying at today's scale.

The findings could represent a major blow to the government's so-called Jet Zero strategy to deliver net zero emissions from the aviation industry, which has resisted calls from campaigners to introduce policies to curb the number of flights. Ministers have instead argued new technologies such as SAFs and ultimately zero emission aerospace technologies can allow the aviation industry to deliver net zero emissions, even as the number of flights continues to increase.

According to data from the Office for National Statistics, there are on average around 4,000 daily flights to, from, and within the UK at present, accounting for eight per cent of nationwide greenhouse gas emissions in 2019. Additionally, CO2 emissions from global aviation increased from 600 million tonnes in 2020 to around 720 million in 2021.

The report from the Royal Society analysed a number of different avenues for decarbonising flights, including green hydrogen, biofuel, ammonia and synthetic fuels. It explored the resource availability, research requirements, likely costs, life-cycle impacts, infrastructure requirements, and outstanding research questions across the different approaches.

It concludes that the various technologies offer different pros and cons. For example, biofuels require little aircraft modification or additional infrastructure, with the resulting CO2 largely absorbed through the biomass feedstocks that makes the fuels, while hydrogen and ammonia fuelled planes produce no CO2 but demand "substantial" upgrades. In contrast, synthetic fuels produce some CO2, but require fewer modifications.

But the Royal Society estimates that meeting existing aviation demand entirely with energy crops would require around half of the 16.8 million hectares comprising the UK's utilised agricultural area - around 69 per cent of the total area of the UK and an area larger than Denmark or the Netherlands.

It also forecasts that sustainably producing sufficient green hydrogen fuel would require just shy of three-and-a-half times the UK's 2020 wind and solar electricity generation - while ammonia-based and synthetic fuels would respectively reqiure a four-fold or eight-fold increase in renewables generation.

"Research and innovation are vital tools for the delivery of net zero," said Professor Graham Hutchings, regius professor of Chemistry, Cardiff University, and chair of the report working group. "But we need to be very clear about the strengths, limitations, and challenges that must be addressed and overcome if we are to scale up the required new technologies in a few short decades."

Professor Marcelle McManus, director of the Institute for Sustainability at the University of Bath and a working group member, added that how fossil fuel alternatives are produced - and the tracking of associated emissions - will prove critical to determining which decarbonisation pathway is most effective.

"We need consistency, and we need to apply this globally, because adopting any of these new technologies will create demands and pressures for land, renewable energy or other products that may have knock on environmental or economic effects," she said.

The report is likely to be seized upon by environmental campaigners as further evidence of the need to take steps to curb the number of flights in the near term, while new low and zero emission aviation technologies are tested and deployed at scale.

However, the aviation industry is likely to counter that emerging technologies and falling renewables costs do provide a route for it to decarbonise flights across the industry. A separate industry-backed analysis from the Sustainable Aviation group of companies and consultancy ICF last year concluded the UK has access to sufficient sustainable feedstocks to deliver on a proposed mandate for airlines to use at least 10 per cent sustainable aviation fuel by 2030 - before then scaling up the nascent industry further to help achieve net zero emissions by 2050.

Advocates of SAFs maintain that emerging alternative feedstocks, such as captured industrial gases, algaes, and waste materials, could be used to deliver sustainable fuels at scale without the land use impacts associated with energy crops.