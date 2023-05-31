Study: Soaring demand for animal fats in SAF 'increasingly unsustainable'

Europe's growing use of animal fats as an alternative, lower carbon feedstock for fuelling cars and planes is becoming "increasingly unsustainable", Transport & Environment (T&E) has warned.

Fresh research by the green NGO claims that a single flight from Paris to New York powered by biofuels sourced from waste animal byproducts from the farming industry would require fat from as many as 8,800 dead pigs.

The use of sustainable aviation fuels (SAF) as an alternative to conventional jet fuel in airlines, or for diesel in road transport, has gained significant momentum in recent years as they can produce fewer carbon emissions compared to fossil fuels. SAF be made up of a range of feedstocks, ranging from waste crops, biomass and vegetable oils to animal fats and palm oils and more, or a mixture of several different sources.

But according to T&E's study published today, the use of animal fat alone in biodiesel has doubled in the past decade, has grown fortyfold since 2006, and demand is also on course to triple by 2030.

As a result, it is becoming increasingly difficult to meet that rapidly growing demand or SAF, which risks demand spilling over for other, more environmentally harmful sources such as palm oil, which is heavily linked to deforestation, according to the NGO.

Almost half of all European animal fats are already being poured into making biodiesel, while growing numbers of airlines - such as Wizz Air and Emirates - are also inking major SAF deals amid pressure to decarbonise their flights, all of which comes in addition to extensive use of the feedstock in competing pet food, soaps and cosmetics industries, T&E explained.

Projections provided by consultancy Stratas Advisors on behalf of the NGO also found that that, despite their limited availability, animal fats are expected to be the most common waste feedstock used in SAFs, alongside used cooking oil. Yet as T&E argues, scaling up industrial meat farming to meet that growing demand would be neither "doable nor desirable".

"The competing uses for animal fats lay bare the challenge of scaling up waste biofuels production," said Barbara Smailagic, biofuels expert at T&E. "Animal fats don't grow on trees. Pet food suppliers, for example, will now have to reduce the sustainability of their products by using palm oil instead."

Critics have previously highlighted cost implications of switching to SAFs, which are more expensive to produce and use than conventional fossil fuels, as well as the ability of the burgeoning industry to secure limited feedstocks required to deliver large-scale use in aviation. Supporters of SAF, however, point out that they offer one of the few medium-term solutions for reducing emissions from aviation, with the development of alternative technologies such as electric or hydrogen planes still in their relative infancy.

Earlier this month the UK's Transport Secretary Mark Harper travelled to the US for a series of meetings designed to boost co-operation between the two countries in support of the nascent SAF industry, while United Airlines has announced that it intends to triple its use of SAF in 2023.

However, T&E is calling for greater transparency from airlines and transport firms over the SAF feedstocks they use and where they are sourced from, so that consumers are informed about know what is going into their tanks and fuelling their flights.

Moreover, it urged policymakers exclude higher grade category three animal fats from the list of eligible biofuels feedstocks across Europe.

"It turns out pigs will fly," said Smailagic. "For years we've been burning animal fats in cars without drivers knowing. Now they will be fuelling your next flight. But that can't be sustained without depriving other sectors, which will in turn likely switch to damaging alternatives like palm oil. We need greater transparency so that consumers know what is going into their tanks and fuelling their flights."

The EU's Renewable Energy Directive (RED) encourages the production of animal fats for transport fuels by allowing fuel suppliers to use them to meet renewables targets. The RED prioritises categories one and two animal fats - which are unfit for human consumption - for transport fuels by allowing them to count for double in meeting targets, but T&E argued that this also increases the risk of fraud on an "industrial scale".

Last year, for example, European countries reported consuming twice the amount of biofuels derived from the categories one and two as the animal fats industry reported producing, which T&E said suggested higher-grade animal fats are being mislabelled.

"As these animal fats are more valuable in transport fuels, there is a risk that producers and suppliers downgrade high quality animal fats to meet renewable transport targets," it said.

