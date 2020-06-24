bees
EU agrees total ban on bee-harming pesticides
The world's most widely used insecticides will be banned from all fields within six months, to protect both wild and honeybees that are vital to crop pollination
Gove: UK will 'take back control' of environmental policy to deliver a 'green Brexit'
Environment Secretary to promise to deliver "green Brexit' in his first major speech since taking over at Defra
Major EU research project confirms pesticides harm bees
Centre for Ecology & Hydrology's research findings are a "watershed moment" in fight to protect bees, according to Greenpeace
Here's the buzz on Häagen-Dazs' plan to protect honeybees
A growing number of blue chips are starting to address the decline in pollinators