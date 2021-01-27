Wildlife Trusts consider legal challenge against Defra authorisation of neonicotinoids

The Wildlife Trusts are exploring whether a 2018 decision from the UK Expert Committee on Pesticides could enable a legal challenge

A campaign group has accused the UK government of unlawfully permitting the use of a neonicotinoid pesticide that conservationists warn could have devastating effects on the country's bees and other pollinators.

The Wildlife Trusts said their lawyers today contacted Environment Secretary George Eustice to question his decision to allow the emergency use of Thiamethoxam in sugar beet cultivation.

Following an application made by British Sugar and the National Farmers Union, earlier this month Defra granted an emergency authorisation for the limited use of neonicotinoid seed treatment on the 2021 sugar beet crop. Emerging sugar beet seedlings are vulnerable to predation by aphids, which have the potential to spread beet yellows virus, which has severely impacted sugar beet crops, with Defra forecasting that 2020 yields will be down by 20 to 25 per cent.

However, in 2018 the UK Expert Committee on Pesticides rejected an application from the UK sugar beet industry for authorisation to use two neonicotinoids as seed treatments on sugar beet, citing unacceptable environmental risks, particularly for bees, birds, small mammals, and aquatic insects. The Wildlife Trusts contend that the government has provided no new evidence to support its decision to allow use of neonicotinoids and that the ban should therefore remain in place.

It also argues that the Environment Secretary has not proven there are no viable alternatives to using neonicotinoids, nor explained what action he will take to ensure the emergency authorisation - which currently applies for three years - will not be repeated indefinitely.

Wildlife Trusts chief executive Craig Bennett described the decision as "a double blow for nature".

"Using neonicotinoids not only threatens bees but is also extremely harmful to aquatic wildlife because the majority of the pesticide leaches into soil and then into waterways. Worse still, farmers are being recommended to use weedkiller to kill wildflowers in and around sugar beet crops in a misguided attempt to prevent harm to bees in the surrounding area," he said.

"Only five per cent of this toxic neonicotinoid goes where it is wanted in the crop; most ends up in the soil where it can be absorbed by the roots of wildflowers, and also ends up in our rivers, potentially affecting other insects and wildlife," Bennett added, citing research by scientists at Sussex University.

Defra defended its decision, arguing that "emergency authorisations are used by countries across Europe" in "exceptional circumstances where diseases or pests cannot be controlled by any other reasonable means". Ten EU countries including Belgium, Denmark, and Spain have granted emergency authorisations for neonicotinoid seed treatments since 2018, Defra said.

"Pesticides can only be used where we judge there to be no harm to human health and animal health and no unacceptable risks to the environment," the department added. "The temporary use of this product is strictly limited to a non-flowering crop and will be tightly controlled to minimise any potential risk to pollinators."

Neonicotinoids pesticides were first introduced in the 1990s and have since become the most widely used class of insecticides in the world. Related to nicotine, they target the nervous system of insects. However, concern over their effect on non-target species - particularly honeybees - led the European Food Safety Association (ESFA) to adopt a partial ban on the substances across the EU in 2013.

Analysis of official data by British conservation charity Buglife found that 88 per cent of UK water sites were contaminated with neonicotinoids in 2017. Sussex University biology professor Dave Goulson has warned a single teaspoon of the insecticide is enough to kill more than a billion honeybees, as the chemical seeps through plants into its nectar and pollen, which is then consumed by bees and other wild pollinators.