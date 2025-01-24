Defra rejects farmers' bid for emergency use of bee-killing pesticide

Michael Holder
clock • 5 min read
Credit: Defra
Image:

Credit: Defra

Government bans emergency use of pesticide containing neonicotinoid Cruiser SB, but growers warn move exposes UK sugar beet crops to pests and disease

The government has rejected an application for emergency use of a bee-killing pesticide on sugar beet crops in England this year, as it reiterated its commitment to implementing a complete ban on toxic...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech development
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guide
  • Access to our new BusinessGreen intelligence service, providing you with
  • > Exclusive in-depth case studies
  • > Policy briefings, white papers and reports on market trends that are shaping the direction of the net zero transition
  • Our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Online and interactive meetings with BusinessGreen’s editors to discuss the crucial stories and trends from the past month

Choose the membership package that's right for you and your organisation, via our 3 membership levels.

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Michael Holder
Author spotlight

Michael Holder

Editor

View profile
More from Michael Holder

Could public engagement failures unleash a net zero 'greenlash' in the UK?

Survey: Many global CEOs believe climate-related investments are paying off

Most read
01

Government launches crackdown against poor-quality wall insulation

23 January 2025 • 4 min read
02

'Fossil fuels are losing their grip': Study shows solar overtook coal in EU power mix last year

23 January 2025 • 3 min read
03

Friends of the Earth, Wildlife Trust, and Greenpeace lead calls for PM to back Climate and Nature Bill

23 January 2025 • 4 min read
04

Not ship shape: Global fleet on course to produce double the emissions permitted under a 1.5C carbon budget

23 January 2025 • 4 min read
05

'Taking the brakes off Britain': Government moves to streamline Judicial Review process

23 January 2025 • 7 min read

More on Biodiversity

Crown Estate doubles nature recovery funding for farmers to £20m
Biodiversity

Crown Estate doubles nature recovery funding for farmers to £20m

Crown Estate reveals new measures to deliver biodiversity protections in line with '30 by 30' pledge

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 22 January 2025 • 5 min read
'Substantial challenges lie ahead': Pressure mounts on government over 'worrying' prospects for England's nature
Biodiversity

'Substantial challenges lie ahead': Pressure mounts on government over 'worrying' prospects for England's nature

Office for Environmental Protection warns government is 'largely off track' to meeting majority of legally binding nature targets, and time is rapidly running out to deliver on 2030 goals

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 16 January 2025 • 10 min read
NatureMetrics secures £20m funding boost to scale up biodiversity monitoring solution
Biodiversity

NatureMetrics secures £20m funding boost to scale up biodiversity monitoring solution

Funding will be used to roll out solutions to support businesses in measuring and managing their impact on nature

Amber Rolt
clock 14 January 2025 • 3 min read