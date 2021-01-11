'Environmentally regressive': UK government approves use of bee-harming pesticide banned in EU

Decision to temporarily lift restrictions of neonicotinoid insecticide on sugar beets crops prompts outcry from public and conservation groups

Conservationists have slammed the government's decision late last week to approve the use of a pesticide known to harm bees, predicting the move will destroy wildflowers, pollute rivers, and further debilitate Britain's declining bee population.

The Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) on Friday approved the use of a product containing the neonicotinoid thiamethoxam for emergency use on sugar beet seeds throughout 2021 in England, breaking a pledge made two years ago to maintain an EU-wide restriction on 'neonics' after the UK's departure from the bloc.

The government has argued the year-long relaxation of the ban would provide sugar beet farmers with much-needed relief after the yellows disease virus significantly reduced crop yields last year.

In a note published on Friday, Defra argued the reintroduction of the pesticide would provide "important protection" to the crop, which is grown commercially for sugar production, claiming "this protection could not be contained by any other reasonable means". Farmers would be required to meet a number of conditions when applying the pesticide to ensure use of the product was "limited and controlled", it said, including a ban on planting flowering crop or rape seed crop near the treated sugar beet, and meeting a limit on the use of the product that is below the typical commercial rate.

However, environmental groups have warned the move will accelerate the collapse of insect life that is already in rapid decline across Britain, a sentiment shared by some 70,000 members of the public who have already signed a petition launched this weekend urging Ministers against reintroducting the pesticide.

Neonics, which seep into treated plants' flowers, roots, stems, pollen, and nectar, attack the central nervous system of pollinating insects, leading to eventual paralysis and death, according to the EU. Studies have demonstrated that thiamethoxam in particular harms young bees and can leave them unable to fly, accelerating the decline of bee populations, which have been in freefall for some 30 years.

Conservation groups have slammed the government's move to reintroduce the pesticides to England this year, noting that the move is at odds with then-Environment Secretary Michael Gove's 2018 promise to maintain the ban in the UK after its departure from the EU.

"Nothing has changed scientifically since the decision to ban neonics from use on sugar beet in 2018, they are still going to harm the environment," said Matt Shardlow, chief executive of conservation group Buglife. "The new question is: how will increased use of herbicides on field margins and hedgerows add to the onslaught being experienced by insect populations?" He added that the "environmentally regressive decision" would destroy wildflowers, pollute rivers and damage insect populations.

Meanwhile, in a Twitter post, conservation group The Wildlife Trusts also criticised the decision as "bad news for bees".

"Neonicotinoids pose a significant environmental risk - particularly to our bees and other pollinators - and over the last decade hundreds of thousands of people across the UK have called for better protection of our bees, and for these highly toxic pesticides to be banned," it said. "We need urgent action to restore the abundance of our insect populations, not broken promises that make the ecological crisis even worse."

But while the decision to allow temporary use of the pesticide has been touted in some quarters as evidence the government could backtrack on its promises to maintain environmental standards after Brexit, the move does not in fact put the UK out of step with some EU member states.

France has also given sugar beet farmers special permission to use neonics this year, and in the two years since the EU's landmark ban 'emergency authorisations' that override the restriction have been put in place across a number of EU member states, according to Greenpeace's investigative journalism outlet Unearthed. Its investigation found 67 such interventions have been introduced by EU governments to greenlight the use of the nominally banned pesticides.

Michael Sly, sugar board chairman at the National Farmers Union (NFU), said he was "relieved" the UK trade body's application for emergency use of the pesticide had been granted. He insisted "any treatment will be used in a limited and controlled way on sugar beet, a non-flowering crop, and only when the scientific threshold has been independently judged to have been met".

"Virus Yellows disease is having an unprecedented impact on Britain's sugar beet crop, with some growers experiencing yield losses of up to 80 per cent, and this authorisation is desperately needed to fight this disease," Sly argued. "It will be crucial in ensuring that Britain's sugar beet growers continue to have viable farm businesses. The sector continues to work as quickly as possible to find long-term solutions to Virus Yellows disease."