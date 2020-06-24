Battery Storage
Gower Power: Community-owned solar energy sells direct to residents in South Wales
A new energy scheme enables customers in South Wales to buy 100 per cent renewable power from a local community-owned solar farm
No more heavy metals? New IBM battery chemistry research could address mineral sourcing concerns
The design is free of cobalt, an increasingly controversial material, plus Mercedes-Benz is involved in the next phase of testing
Gridserve completes 'UK's most advanced' solar farm
Plant is first in UK to use bifacial solar panels and trackers to follow the sun, maximising electricity generation
Drax: Britain needs 10 times more energy storage capacity to hit net zero
Great Britain will need at least 30GW of energy storage to meet its climate goals, according to new research from Drax
Super-charged battery market logs 87 per cent price drop since 2010
Analysts predict battery market will be worth $116bn a year by 2030
Battery storage boom shows UK is charting course for net zero energy
The rapid rise of battery storage projects shows UK is already building clean, flexible energy system of the future, argues RenewableUK's Luke Clark
IEA: Rapid pivot to clean technologies essential to meet global climate goals
Alignment with Paris Agreement remains long way off but investment in energy efficiency, offshore wind, and battery storage could yet place countries on a sustainable course, IEA declares in World Energy Outlook 2019
'Milestone moment': Cornwall Local Energy Market achieves major flexibility breakthrough
Energy firm Centrica announces its platform can now host both transmission and distribution networks simultaneously
Moixa reaches 10,000 smart battery platform milestone in Japan
UK-based start up entered the Japanese market less than a year ago in partnership with trading giant ITOCHU
Triodos confirms £16m investment boost for UK's largest community solar farm
Finance to support a solar farm capable of generating enough power for 4,500 homes
Study: Flexible grids critical to decarbonisation
New REA report argues regulators must prioritise flexible grid services that are necessary to integrate wind and solar into the UK energy network
All aboard: Inside Hitachi's vision for a zero carbon battery-powered UK rail network
Koji Agatsuma, engineering director at Hitachi Rail Europe, argues battery trains could offer the UK a flexible, no-regrets transition to a net zero rail network
Lithium rush? Cornish mining firm closes £1.4m fundraising round
Cornish Lithium believes the county could be rich in resource required to help feed growing demand for electric vehicles and energy storage systems
'Coming of age': Hybrid solar-battery plants set for surge in UK
Around 5GW of subsidy-free solar could come online by 2030 in the UK, much of which could be bolstered by battery storage, according to Aurora Energy Research
EO and Moixa partner to launch solar and storage package for EV drivers
Smart Home Battery and solar package to allow drivers to 'unlock the full potential' of their solar panels, the firms claim
BNEF: Energy storage to surge past 1,000GW worldwide by 2040 as costs halve
Expectations for stationary energy battery storage market continue to surge, as influential analyst house revises up deployment forecasts
What would a net zero emission, 100 per cent renewables world look like - and how do we get there?
Authors of a new paper arguing that 100 per cent renewable, zero carbon transport and energy worldwide is not only feasible but cheaper than fossil fuels explain their thinking to BusinessesGreen
All aboard: Sweden's largest hybrid-electric ferry to set sail this summer
New ferry will mainly operate in fully-electric mode, carrying cars, trucks and passengers along a 1.8 kilometre route in southern Sweden
Major battery manufacturing facility opens its gates in Sunderland
Operated by North East tech firm Hyperdrive Innovation, the new facility will be capable of producing up to 30,000 packs a year
UK Power Networks inks deals for 18MW of low carbon flexibility capacity
Moixa, Limejump, Powervault, and AMP Clean Energy secure contracts worth £450,000 to provide grid balancing services in London and South East England
Anesco completes latest battery storage project, boosting portfolio to 147MW
Project located near Manchester comprises sixteen 1.25MW lithium ion containers, providing a total storage capacity of 20MW
Electric Vehicles could save four EU countries €4bn a year, study finds
But failure to integrate smart technology into EV charging infrastructure could lead to EV uptake having the opposite effect
'Super battery' approved for UK's largest onshore wind farm
Scottish government has approved ScottishPower's plans to install a massive 50MW battery on the Whitelee wind farm near Glasgow
Centrica partners with US Energy Department to trial battery innovations
Centrica is to work with the US National Renewable Energy Laboratory to develop new hybrid battery storage technology