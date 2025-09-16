Study: 'Electrotech' growth to push fossil fuel demand into terminal decline by 2030

Impact of clean energy and transport technologies on fossil fuel demand set to be far higher than initially predicted, think tank claims
The pace and scale at which so-called 'electrotech' can be deployed globally is far higher than previously thought, according to a major new report which claims the roll out of renewables and electrification...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis