Masdar completes first project through £1bn UK battery storage strategy

Operations begin at first project to be completed since UAE state-owned clean energy firm's acquisition of Arlington Energy
The Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company, or Masdar, has today announced the start of commercial operations at its new battery energy storage system (BESS) facility in Stockport - the first project to be completed...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis