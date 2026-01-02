Reports: Government may drop battery storage requirements from Future Homes Standard

Ministers are considering plans to water down mandatory clean tech requirements for new homes in England, reports claim
Ministers are reportedly set to drop requirements for new homes in England to be built with battery storage systems under imminent new housebuilding standards. In June, the government confirmed rooftop...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis