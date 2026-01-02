Reports: Government may drop battery storage requirements from Future Homes Standard

Stuart Stone
clock • 4 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

Ministers are considering plans to water down mandatory clean tech requirements for new homes in England, reports claim

Ministers are reportedly set to drop requirements for new homes in England to be built with battery storage systems under imminent new housebuilding standards. In June, the government confirmed rooftop...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:

  • Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
  • Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
  • Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Stuart Stone
Author spotlight

Stuart Stone

View profile
More from Stuart Stone

Double record-breaker: 2025 declared UK's hottest and sunniest year on record

'These disasters are not 'natural'': Heatwaves, wildfires, droughts, and storms cost more than $120bn in 2025

More on Policy

Reports: Government may drop battery storage requirements from Future Homes Standard
Policy

Reports: Government may drop battery storage requirements from Future Homes Standard

Ministers are considering plans to water down mandatory clean tech requirements for new homes in England, reports claim

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 02 January 2026 • 4 min read
A Christmas wish? Clarity on transition plans
Policy

A Christmas wish? Clarity on transition plans

Transition plans may not yet be mandatory for UK firms, but the world is already behaving as if they are - businesses should start preparing now, writes TechUK's Craig Melson

Craig Melson, TechUK
clock 23 December 2025 • 3 min read
2025: A year in review
Policy

2025: A year in review

BusinessGreen Editor’s Briefing: December part two

BusinessGreen staff
BusinessGreen staff
clock 19 December 2025 • 2 min read