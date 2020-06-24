aviation
Etihad aims for the skies with 2050 net zero goal
Etihad promises to halve its 2019 net emission level by 2035 and reach net-zero carbon emissions by 2050
Government to review Air Passenger Duty as part of Flybe rescue plan
Treasury promises review of Air Passenger Duty will keep in mind the UK's net zero emission climate change commitments
Flybe rescue? Climate fears mount over mooted cut in air passenger duty
Green groups warn any move to reduce the cost of air passenger duty would be 'unacceptable and completely reckless'
Swedish airport operator awarded $103m green bond to create 'climate smart' airports
Swedavia, which owns and operates 10 airports across Sweden, will use cash injection to make its airports 'carbon neutral' by next year
Airlines, shipping firms, and carmakers still in climate slow lane, top investors warn
Just one in five top transport firms have climate plans aligned with a 2C world, Transitions Pathway Initiative finds
Coldplay to pause touring until concerts have positive climate impact
Band listens to The Scientist as frontman Chris Martin claims he 'would be disappointed' if next tour is not carbon neutral
Offset costs could weigh on EU airlines' credit ratings, S&P warns
Global ratings agency says costs of offsetting carbon emissions likely to pile pressure on airlines already struggling to stay afloat
Qantas Airways targets net zero carbon by 2050
Firm to double number of offset flights and invest $50m in sustainable aviation fuels over next decade, as BA promises to review controversial fueling practice
'Flight shame' movement could spell turbulence for airline profits, analysts warn
Citigroup analysts predict the cost of carbon offsetting commercial flights could exceed $6bn a year by 2025
Ministers reject CCC call to include aviation and shipping in UK climate targets
Government disappoints campaigners by insisting shipping and aviation emissions should be dealt with at a UN level
Airlines call for increased public funding to help cut carbon emissions
UK trade group Airlines UK warns net zero by 2050 will not be achieved without more government support for green aviation technology development
Court of Appeal hears case against Heathrow expansion
Net zero goal makes case against Heathrow expansion far stronger, campaigners claim
Schools and hospitals should offer plant-based dishes to cut emissions, says climate watchdog
CCC report on behaviour change needed to hit net zero goal also calls for a frequent flier levy and scrapping of air miles schemes
Velocys unveils plans for negative emissions biofuel plant
Technology is initially planned for a site in the US, but could also be used in the UK if a proposed plant is given the go-ahead, Velocys says
Zero-emission aircraft tests set for take off in Orkney
Hydrogen fuel cell powertrain technology has the potential to cut emissions for transport to remote islands, say technology developers
Climate change most important global issue, say half of Brits
An eight-country poll reveals deep concern about the climate crisis, with large proportions of the population ranking it as the top global issue that needs tackling
Aviation emissions from passenger jets could be growing much faster than previously thought
New analysis from International Council on Clean Transportation finds commercial aviation emissions have shot up by a third since 2013
Poll: Two-thirds of Britons support limiting air travel to address climate crisis
YouGov survey of 2,000 people finds more than 60 per cent believe tackling climate crisis requires high or extremely high urgency
Heathrow Pause: Climate activists plot airport disruption with toy drones
Campaign group says action to ground flights at airport is proportionate to climate threat, as Heathrow says activists will face 'full force of the law'
Green transport secures £300m funding boost as government eyes fuel duty cut
Electric planes and cleaner fuels gain major funding boost, as reported plans to slash petrol and diesel duty draw ire from green groups
Transport Secretary Grant Shapps casts doubt on Heathrow expansion
Shapps questions whether third runway 'stacks up' on financial grounds and promises to take 'really, really close look' at case for expansion
When it comes to infrastructure planning, who is looking after England's future generations?
There is serious doubt over whether England's infrastructure appraisal systems are fit to deal with the climate emergency, argues Alex Chapman from the New Economics Foundation
There is good news for the green economy
Despite a turbulent summer, we shouldn't lose faith in our ability to tackle the climate crisis, argues Green MEP Molly Scott Cato
UK train operators U-turn on Interrail exit
BREAKING: Following outcry over yesterday's announcement that Britain would leave EU-wide rail pass scheme, Britain's rail industry changes course