Report: Airlines risk 'locking in fossil fuel assets' by relying too heavily on SAFs

Michael Holder
clock • 4 min read
Credit: AirBP
Image:

Credit: AirBP

Carbon Tracker warns aviation industry is relying on 'problematic' SAFs to deliver emissions cuts while failing to invest in battery or hydrogen technologies

The aviation industry risks an over-reliance on "problematic" Sustainable Aviation Fuels (SAFs) to help decarbonise flight, according to new research that accuses the industry of under-investing in zero...

Michael Holder
Michael Holder

Editor

