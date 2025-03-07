Delta becomes latest carrier to back emissions-cutting aircraft design

clock • 3 min read
Credit: JetZero
Image:

Credit: JetZero

Delta joins Alaska Airlines and EasyJet in support of a potentially game-changing new plane design touted by developer JetZero as capable of halving flight emissions

Plans to bring a revolutionary new aircraft design to market received a boost after Delta Air Lines announced a partnership with JetZero, the startup behind the technology. JetZero's blended-wing-body...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech development
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guide
  • Access to our new BusinessGreen intelligence service, providing you with
  • > Exclusive in-depth case studies
  • > Policy briefings, white papers and reports on market trends that are shaping the direction of the net zero transition
  • Our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Online and interactive meetings with BusinessGreen’s editors to discuss the crucial stories and trends from the past month

Choose the membership package that's right for you and your organisation, via our 3 membership levels.

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

More on Aviation

Can the government deliver on its SAF ambitions?
Aviation

Can the government deliver on its SAF ambitions?

The government wants to introduce a Contracts for Difference-based scheme to help scale up production of low carbon jet fuels - but will it be enough to meet net zero aviation goals?

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 05 March 2025 • 10 min read
Study: Up to $45bn of investment needed to meet growing SAF demand
Aviation

Study: Up to $45bn of investment needed to meet growing SAF demand

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 27 February 2025 • 3 min read
Gatwick Airport: Government 'minded to approve' controversial second runway
Aviation

Gatwick Airport: Government 'minded to approve' controversial second runway

Government's push to expand UK airport capacity attracts renewed criticism over climate, noise, and air pollution impacts

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 27 February 2025 • 7 min read