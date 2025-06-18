How global SAF demand is surging - but cost and supply chain turbulence awaits

Michael Holder
clock • 10 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

Global demand for bio-based Sustainable Aviation Fuels is set to double once again this year - but the sector is still only meeting a fraction of jet fuel demand, according to BloombergNEF

Global supplies of Sustainable Aviation Fuels (SAF) more than doubled last year and are expected to double again in 2025 in response to growing regulatory pressure and new incentives - yet low carbon aviation...

Michael Holder
Author spotlight

Michael Holder

Editor

View profile
More on Aviation

Government confirms over £250m to support green aerospace projects
Aviation

Government confirms over £250m to support green aerospace projects

Latest R&D grants awarded, as Ministers confirm long term funding is to be made available for low carbon aviation projects through upcoming Industrial Strategy

James Murray
James Murray
clock 17 June 2025 • 3 min read
'An outrage': IATA slams Sustainable Aviation Fuel 'profiteering'
Aviation

'An outrage': IATA slams Sustainable Aviation Fuel 'profiteering'

SAF production is set to double this year, but IATA director general Willie Walsh warns fuel suppliers are taking advantage of limited supplies

James Murray
James Murray
clock 02 June 2025 • 4 min read
'Redesigned skyways': Government promises airspace modernisation will help curb emissions
Aviation

'Redesigned skyways': Government promises airspace modernisation will help curb emissions

Major shake-up of air traffic control expected to reduce emissions per flight, but campaigners warn it will also enable more flights

James Murray
James Murray
clock 02 June 2025 • 5 min read