Africa
Eni and Mainstream Renewable Power eye joint UK offshore wind bids
Italian oil and gas giant to collaborate with global wind and solar developer on clean energy projects in the UK, as well as Africa and Southeast Asia
Global briefing: Trump's EPA proposes rollback on methane emissions rules
Your need-to-know green business news from around the world this week
Rafiki Power: E.ON offloads African off-grid venture in PowerGen deal
Leading African micro-grid specialist PowerGen acquires Rafiki Power from European energy giant
Diageo uncorks £180m of green energy funding for Africa
Drinks giant to invest in biomass boilers, water recovery equipment and solar arrays across 11 African plants in largest green investment for a decade
Global solar installations to hit record high in 2019
Global solar PV installations will rise 17.5 per cent to hit 114.5GW in 2019, according to analyst house Wood Mackenzie
SDG7: Solar Aid illuminates Africa with two million light sales
EXCLUSIVE: Charity's social enterprise SunnyMoney has now sold two million solar lights across sub-Saharan Africa, bringing clean lighting to more than 10.5 million people
SDG5: Rice as a path to prosperity for women in Senegal
BNP Paribas is supporting a UN Women project in Senegal that aims to help female rice growers scale their businesses
SolarCity's co-founders charge up African venture dedicated to improving 'energy access'
Two of the co-founders of SolarCity have joined fast-growing solar-plus-storage firm Zola Electric - and they have some ambitious plans
COP24: UK government announces £100m African renewable energy funding push
Renewable Energy Performance Platform to support up to 40 new renewable energy projects in sub-Saharan Africa
Diageo serves up fresh African supply chain sustainability efforts
Drinks giant unveils plans to increase spending on local raw materials in updated sustainable agriculture strategy
How surging mega-cities could pose a major climate challenge for businesses
Investments in the world's fastest growing cities face the biggest risk from climate change, according to analysis by Verisk Maplecroft
'Falling far short': SEforAll warns global energy goals for 2030 slipping out of reach
Annual investment is at least $20bn short of what is needed to hit target for universal and sustainable electricity access by 2030
Unilever partners with UK firm to bring pay-as-you-go solar energy to millions in Kenya
Azuri Technologies will use Unilever's distribution networks in Kenya to provide home solar lighting systems to off-grid homes
'Science and innovation has no borders': UK government announces £56m investment in South Africa battery storage project
Theresa May uses Africa trip to announce major investment in clean energy programme
Verisk Maplecroft: Rising temperatures set to cool economic growth
Emerging economies set to take a financial hit as rising temperatures raise the risk of overheated workers and electricity blackouts
SolarAid: 'Without universal access to electricity, most of the SDGs won't be met'
Charity Partner for this year's BusinessGreen Leaders Awards warns universal access to clean, affordable electricity by 2030 remains a far off prospect without an investment surge
'Severe problem': EU e-waste illegally shipped to Nigera, major study reveals
Tens of thousands of tonnes of electrical waste is being shipped to Nigeria in clear breach of international rules
Seawater Greenhouse reaps first Somaliland veg crop grown with just sea water
EXCLUSIVE: Pioneering project in Somaliland delivers first harvest of lettuce, tomatoes and cucumbers - all grown using only sea water
ENGIE snaps up African domestic solar firm Fenix International
French energy giant agrees to buy solar home systems developer which has so far delivered solar power to 900,000 people in East Africa
Desert-proof solar? Why Qatar is leading the way
Solar may be oil-and-gas-rich Qatar's best bet to diversify and decarbonise its economy, but its hot and dusty desert conditions present many challenges
Solarcentury secures €5.7m deal to build East African solar mini-grids
Hybrid mini-grids will use combination of solar PV and lithium batteries to power communities of Areza and Maidma in Eritrea
Greener chocolate: Why building a more resilient cocoa industry is crucial for Cadbury
All UK Cadbury products will carry the Cocoa Life sustainability mark by the end of 2018 as part of owner Mondelēz International's efforts to boost supply chain resilience
Has BIPVCo created the 'Coco Chanel' of rooftop solar?
BusinessGreen Technology Awards double winner BIPVCo is aiming to bring a stylish clean energy solution to residential, commercial, and industrial markets
Monsanto: 'The only way to sequester carbon is through plants'
Monsanto's Mark Edge tells BusinessGreen how the controversial seed giant is working to curb the environmental impact of agricultural practices