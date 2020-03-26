Adidas
'Infinite play': Adidas launches trade-in project for old sneakers and clothes
Sportswear giant is hoping to reduce its environmental footprint through a pioneering new take-back scheme
Fashion Pact: 32 major fashion brands pledge to set science-based CO2 targets
Coalition including Adidas, Burberry, and Gap agree to set net zero emissions goals, cut plastic pollution and source 100 per cent renewable energy
Green sneakers: Reebok launches plant-based trainers
Sportswear brand follows Stella McCartney and Nike into sustainable trainer sector with sneakers boasting a bioplastic sole