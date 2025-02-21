Footwear brands collectively set the pace for circularity

clock • 4 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

Adidas, Puma and On are striding toward circular designs and business models through a new initiative

The non-profit Fashion for Good has gathered 14 shoe brands and retailers to tackle waste, improve circular design and materials and establish systems for repair, reuse and recycling. Earlier this month,...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech development
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guide
  • Access to our new BusinessGreen intelligence service, providing you with
  • > Exclusive in-depth case studies
  • > Policy briefings, white papers and reports on market trends that are shaping the direction of the net zero transition
  • Our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Online and interactive meetings with BusinessGreen’s editors to discuss the crucial stories and trends from the past month

Choose the membership package that's right for you and your organisation, via our 3 membership levels.

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

More on Waste

Footwear brands collectively set the pace for circularity
Waste

Footwear brands collectively set the pace for circularity

Adidas, Puma and On are striding toward circular designs and business models through a new initiative

Elsa Wenzel, Trellis
clock 21 February 2025 • 4 min read
Time for the circular economy to get dirty
Waste

Time for the circular economy to get dirty

Enrich the Earth is a new initiative led by environmental organisations to encourage the government to view food waste and green waste as invaluable resources, writes Sizzle CEO Trewin Restorick

Trewin Restorick, Sizzle
clock 19 February 2025 • 4 min read
Thames Tideway confirms London's 'super sewer' is now fully connected
Waste

Thames Tideway confirms London's 'super sewer' is now fully connected

Full connection of the 25 kilometre-long sewer tunnel should help prevent 95 per cent of sewage spills into the Thames

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 17 February 2025 • 3 min read