Adidas, Target, and Zalando club together to stamp out footwear waste

A group of major clothing brands and retailers including Adidas, Target, and Zalando have clubbed together to investigate how to tackle the billions of shoes which end up in landfill each year worldwide, as part of a fresh initiative launched today by Fashion for Good.

The industry-led campaign said it planned to work with a number of leading footwear-focused partners - which also include Inditex, ON Running, PVH Corp and Reformation - to explore how to improve the circularity of footwear, addressing everything from raw material selection and design to product end of life and recycling capacity.

The initiative aims to identify key intervention points right across the footwear value chain that could reduce the number of shoes going to landfill each year.

The group highlighted how almost 24 billion shoes are produced globally each year, with manufacturers often using more than 40 different components and a range of different plastic, synthetic, rubber, textile, and other materials that make recycling extremely challenging.

Fashion for Good acknowledged the footwear industry faced significant challenges in curbing waste levels and boosting circularity, further exacerbated by low collection rates for reuse and recycling of shoes which means the vast majority end up being sent to landfill.

As such, Katrin Ley, managing director at Fashion for Good, said there was an "urgent need to accelerate innovation in footwear sustainability".

"Over the past seven years, we have consistently broken norms across various segments and are now leveraging our expertise to radically reimagine footwear," she said. "By doubling down on our efforts, we aim to drive circularity and validate sustainable solutions in a segment ripe for disruption."

Fashion for Good said it now aimed to bring together a host of stakeholders from across the footwear industry and beyond to identify challenges and boost innovation in four key areas: materials; circular design; end of use sorting and recycling; and traceability to verify sustainability claims.

It is also calling for more brands, manufacturers, innovators, and industry partners to join the new initiative.

Sigrid Buehrle, senior vice president for product operations at Adidas, said the sports brand had been a Fashion for Good partner for the past six years and looked forward to building on its efforts to tackle waste through the new footwear circularity initiative.

"Through this partnership, we have collaborated on a number of different sustainable innovation initiatives that are benefitting the fashion industry," she said. "Now we want to build on this know-how and expand our focus into the Footwear space. Currently, there is a limited portfolio of low-impact materials which also meet the necessary performance requirements that are also scalable. We hope this initiative will help overcome some of these hurdles."

