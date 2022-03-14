New TrusTrace technology allows retail and fashion brands to track their products' supply chain journeys from raw materials to finished goods | Credit: TrusTrace

A new technology designed to tackle 'greenwash' by allowing clothing brands to access supply chain traceability data for materials in real time has been launched today.

Software developer TrusTrace this morning unveiled TrusTrace Certified Material Compliance, a new digital platform that allows brands to capture data from supply-chain transactions as materials move through their value chain in near real-time.

The technology is being touted by the company as a single source solution for material supply chain traceability as it covers a wide range of requirements for material compliance, including measuring the percentage of certified vs non-certified material content and covering single and multi-component products.

The data collected from the supply chain will allow brands to base their sustainability claims on verifiable and precise data in accordance with tightening government regulations and customer expectations, the company said.

"In the midst of global greenwashing and challenges with unsubstantiated claims, brands and regulators are moving quickly to instill confidence among consumers that products are, indeed, as sustainable as they claim to be," said Shameek Ghosh, CEO of TrusTrace.

"By linking all purchase orders to production steps, certificates, supplier declarations and quality reports on the TrusTrace platform, TrusTrace Certified Material Compliance helps brands manage risk and compliance and allows them to prove sustainability claims with confidence."

The technology solution will also identify material waste in the supply chains by calculating discrepancies between inputs and outputs, helping companies to reduce waste and enhance their resource efficiency.

Adidas, which provided early input in the technology's development, is among the first global companies to adopt the TrusTrace Certified Material Compliance toolkit.

"As part of its commitment to sustainability, adidas has worked with TrusTrace to gain more visibility into our complete supply chain down to the materials level," said Katja Schreiber, senior vice president sustainability at Adidas. "The information gleaned from TrusTrace Certified Material Compliance will help us to create even more transparency of our sustainability efforts."

The launch comes as the EU considers regulations that would require sustainability claims to be backed by standardised measurement methodologies. France and Denmark are among countries that have already crafted legislation on documentation requirements for environmental, social, and governance claims. Meanwhile, the UK's Competition and Markets Authority has launched a crackdown on greenwash claims that is initially targeted on that fashion industry.

Katrin Ley, managing director at Fashion for Good an Amsterdam-based platform for sustainable fashion innovation, said: "For brands, supply chain due diligence and sustainability strategies need material traceability, provided by reliable, digital platforms such as TrusTrace, to build data-informed visibility of supply chain journeys to truly transition to more sustainable practices."