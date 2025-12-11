How can sustainability professionals quantify biodiversity loss?

clock • 1 min read
Partner Insight: Ørsted’s new biodiversity framework helps businesses protect natural habitats

Accelerating climate change and biodiversity loss are impacting business operations.

Many businesses are now moving to mitigate their contributions to global emissions and limit their impact on nature's ecosystems.

Yet while carbon has clear, widely adopted metrics, biodiversity has remained stubbornly difficult to measure. Different habitats respond differently to development, data is often patchy, and monitoring can be costly or technically challenging.

Ørsted has responded by developing a transferable framework that can quantify biodiversity loss – offering robust data that can inform planning decisions, monitor the impact of developments, and support positive outcomes for the natural world.

BusinessGreen's latest guide - Measuring biodiversity: A framework for positive impact - explores Ørsted's approach and how it is already being implemented in ambitious energy projects.

From exploring the challenges of measuring biodiversity loss to the role of technology, data, and collaboration in protecting natural habitats, explore the guide in depth now to learn how the new framework can help your business. 

Explore the guide now below.

This article is sponsored by Ørsted.

 

