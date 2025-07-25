Plans for Salamander Floating Offshore Wind Farm move closer to launch

Credit: iStock
Developers Ørsted, Simply Blue Group, and Subsea7 secure critical offshore consent award for project

Plans for 'one of the most advanced' floating wind projects in the world progressed this week with the Salamander Offshore Windfarm securing approval from the Scottish government. Developers Ørsted,...

Campaigners step up calls for new UK-EU climate partnership

Google makes first investment in long-duration energy storage

More on Wind

GMB threatens strike action at Teesside wind monopile factory
GMB threatens strike action at Teesside wind monopile factory

Over 150 GMB union members at offshore wind factory are being balloted over potential industrial action, after rejecting pay deal from operator SeAH Wind

BusinessGreen staff
clock 17 July 2025 • 2 min read
Study: AI and digital twins can help onshore wind sector tackle delays and red tape
Study: AI and digital twins can help onshore wind sector tackle delays and red tape

Critical component wait times of more than a year increase project risks, but AI and digital twins can offset delays, new study finds

Stuart Stone
clock 14 July 2025 • 4 min read
Masdar and Iberdrola to invest €5.2bn in 1.4GW East Anglia Three offshore wind farm
Masdar and Iberdrola to invest €5.2bn in 1.4GW East Anglia Three offshore wind farm

Energy giants advance €15bn joint venture with opening of Baltic Eagle project and confirmation of investment in latest UK offshore wind farm

Stuart Stone
clock 10 July 2025 • 3 min read