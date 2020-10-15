BusinessGreen Leaders Awards: The Big Questions with Earth Capital

VIDEO: Investment firm's chief sustainability officer Richard Burrett takes our questions on the importance of green investing, industry trends, and his hopes for reaching net zero

Earth Capital is an investment management group founded in 2008 which invests exclusively in sustainable technologies and infrastructure. It's track record extends to over 256 investments, generating an internal rate of return of 28.5 per cent with sustainable investments earning a 1.6 times higher return.

Ahead of the BusinessGreen Leaders Awards, for which Earth Capital is in the running for the ESG Investor of the Year award, the firm's chief sustainability officer Richard Burrett, answers our Big Questions on the net zero transition, the big trends he sees ahead, and what makes him hopeful the world can avert climate catastrophe to build a greener society.

