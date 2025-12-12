Plans advance for Grangemouth green chemicals hub

Two projects supported through Grangemouth Just Transition Fund are set to deliver hundreds of jobs and demonstrate site's long-term potential as sustainable manufacturing hub
Up to 460 new jobs are expected to be created at the Grangemouth industrial cluster and surrounding area, following the award of £8.5m in Scottish government funding. The government announced yesterday...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis