On a wind-filled future: something's missing…
Labour's Alan Whitehead welcomes the Prime Minister's new found love of offshore wind, but warns that without a more co-ordinated approach to connecting new wind farms to the grid the government's clean energy vision could quickly run aground
We're off to a wind filled future. At least, that's the destination according to Boris Johnson, after he used his conference speech last week to re-announce a target of 40GW of new offshore wind capacity...
Net Zero Festival: In conversation with Paul Polman - Climate action in a post-Covid world
VIDEO: Former Unilever CEO offers his characteristically sage wisdom on corporate sustainability in the wake of Covid-19 in a wide-ranging interview with Gavin Esler
Report: UK Export Finance could create 42,000 jobs if it dumps fossil fuels for clean energy
Government export finance agency's ongoing support of oil and gas projects overseas is harming the environment, tarnishing the UK’s reputation as a climate leader, and limiting its potential to create jobs, according to a new analysis published today...
Baillie Gifford backs Swedish battery cell maker as European Growth trust makes first private investment
Northvolt founded by Tesla alumni
'Challenging process': Calls grow for government to extend under fire Green Homes Grant scheme
MCS certification scheme says it is 'fielding calls on a daily basis from installers seeking clarity and expressing their concerns over what they feel are flaws in the scheme'