The EU's new climate targets are flawed, but they deserve celebrating

The European Commission's proposal to cut emissions 90 per cent by 2040 contains loopholes, but it still promises to be transformational for the green economy
There are two ways to look at the announcement today from the European Commission that it is seeking to cut emissions by 90 per cent against 1990 levels by 2040. The first is to lament the inclusion...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis