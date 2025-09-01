12 questions for Kemi Badenoch's plan to maximise North Sea fossil fuel production

The Conservative leader will this week promise to reinstate the policy of maximising oil and gas production in the North Sea - but simply ignoring climate risks and the global clean energy transition does not make them go away
According to reports, Kemi Badenoch will this week ramp up the Conservative Party's attacks on the net zero targets it adopted when in office. Having declared earlier this year that the goal of reaching...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis