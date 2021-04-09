Sustainable consumption: Get ready for the next frontier in the race to zero
Targeting individual consumer behaviours, or making greener brands aspirational, can create compelling campaigns that drive revenue and trigger sustainable behaviour change, writes Dentsu International's Anna Lungley
It is welcome news that the UK is halfway to reaching its target of net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. However, with much of the hard won gains being brought about by structural changes, like shifting...
More news
Sustainable consumption: Get ready for the next frontier in the race to zero
Targeting individual consumer behaviours, or making greener brands aspirational, can create compelling campaigns that drive revenue and trigger sustainable behaviour change, writes Dentsu International's Anna Lungley
British Army plots solar energy drive as it confirms 2050 net zero goal
Plan to marshall a greener future for armed forces comes amid confusion about timeframe of Army’s net zero goal, which has previously announced for an earlier date
Report: UK requires 'substantial and sustainable' behaviour change to hit net zero
The public-private Energy Research Partnership warns all new decarbonisation incentives must include 'behaviour change enabling plans' for corporates and the public
Crypto Climate Accord: UN-backed plan targets net zero digital currencies by 2040
Inspired by the Paris Agreement, the Accord aims to secure commitments right across crypto and fintech sector ahead of COP26