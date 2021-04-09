'Project Prometheus': British Army plots solar energy drive as it confirms 2050 net zero goal

The British Army is targeting net zero emissions by 2050, according to the MoD

Plan to marshall a greener future for armed forces comes amid confusion around timetable for Army’s net zero goal, which was previously announced for an earlier date

The British Army has unveiled plans to install a fleet of solar farms across its estate in a bid to cut costs and emissions, as it confirmed a pledge to achieve net zero emissions by mid-century in line with the UK's climate targets.

The Ministry of Defence (MoD) on Wednesday revealed construction has started on a 2.3MW solar array at the Defence School of Transport in Leconfield, Yorkshire, the first of four pilot plants planned as part of an accelerated renewable energy drive across the army estate. The Leconfield solar array, which is being installed by Centrica Business Solutions, is expected to meet a third of the electricity needs of the Defence School of Transport.

The renewables initiative, dubbed 'Project Prometheus', will also see solar panels installed this summer at the Duke of Gloucester Barracks in Gloucestershire, Rock Barracks in Suffolk, and Baker Barracks on Thorney Island in Sussex, the MoD said.

The four inaugural projects are expected to generate a combined £1m in annual efficiency savings, which the MoD said it would reinvest in army infrastructure that can support the delivery of its net zero emissions goal, adding that the army is hoping to build 80 further solar plants over the coming seven years.

Major General David Southall, director of basing and infrastructure and the Army's sustainability champion, said the efforts would help support the UK government towards its 2050 net zero ambition.

"The Army remains wholly committed to play its part in meeting the UK's commitment to achieve net zero emissions by 2050," he said. "To deliver this, we are working hard to reduce energy demand as well as increase 'green' supply across our estate."

Project Prometheus is one of "several sustainable initiatives" the Army is embarking on, according to the MoD. Other projects include 'Project Tartarus' - a solar "carport" that charges vehicles using renewable energy at British Army headquarters - and 'Project Kelpie', an ongoing pilot to explore the potential use of thermal battery storage technologies.

"Project Prometheus is an example of how defence is actioning its all-encompassing approach to reducing carbon emissions and increasing sustainability, announced last week," said Defence Procurement Minister Jeremy Quinn. "The Army, through Prometheus, is showing our commitment to positive green initiatives, driving impressive energy efficiency savings."

However, the announcement comes amid some confusion surrounding the timeframe of the Army's net zero goal. While a MoD spokesperson insisted to BusinessGreen the Army is aiming to reach net zero by 2050, it has previously stated the target is for 2045 on at least two occasions on official channels.

A since-deleted post published on the British Army's Twitter page in January claimed it was aiming to reach net zero by 2045. That same target date was again included in the MoD's statement this week announcing the Army's solar programme - a statement which at the time of writing still remains uncorrected on the MoD's website. That statement claims that cost savings from the four pilot solar powered bases "will be reinvested into Army infrastructure and help to reach the Army's ambition of net zero by 2045".

However, a MoD spokesperson told BusinessGreen on Wednesday that the inclusion of the 2045 date in the statement had been "made in error" and that the army's target "has always been 2050 to match the HMG target".

BusinessGreen has also been seeking further details from the MoD about the precise scope of the Army's net zero target since it was first trailed in January.

The solar announcements this week come after the MoD published a fresh sustainability roadmap for the UK's defence sector last month, which includes a broad commitment to "reducing emissions and scaling up the transition to renewables" in support of the nation's net zero target. The roadmap notes that defence accounts for 50 per cent of UK central government's emissions.

The MoD also promised to act as a "global leader in response to the emerging geopolitical and conflict-related threats that are exacerbated by climate change" and build resilience in the face of escalating climate impacts in order to be able "to fight and win in ever more hostile and unforgiving physical environments".