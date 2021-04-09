Tributes flow following death of Peter Ainsworth, Conservative MP and pioneering Green Tory
Former colleagues and friends have paid tribute to former Conservative frontbencher Peter Ainsworth, who played an integral role in pushing conservation and climate action into the political mainstream
Prime ministers, campaigners, and green business leaders have paid tribute to former Conservative MP and environmental advocate Peter Ainsworth, who died this week aged 64, hailing both his courteous nature...
More news
Morrisons to axe plastic bags from stores nationwide
Supermarket announces it will gradually phase out 'bags for life' from all its stores over the coming year
'Undemocratic': Greta Thunberg raises alarm over Covid impact on COP26 Climate Summit
One of world's highest profile climate activists suggests further postponement of crucial Climate Summit may be required, but warns any delay must not impact climate action
'Tipping point': Study reveals electric trucks are 'very close' to challenging diesel vehicles
Fast charging networks 'the linchpin’ in drive to decarbonise heavy transportation industry, according to study
Cool foods for a warming planet
A major US initiative is deploying behavioural insights to slash food waste at corporate canteens