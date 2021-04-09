Tributes flow following death of Peter Ainsworth, Conservative MP and pioneering Green Tory

Peter Ainsworth became chairman of the Churches Conservation Trust in 2016 | Credit: CCT, Twitter
Former colleagues and friends have paid tribute to former Conservative frontbencher Peter Ainsworth, who played an integral role in pushing conservation and climate action into the political mainstream

Prime ministers, campaigners, and green business leaders have paid tribute to former Conservative MP and environmental advocate Peter Ainsworth, who died this week aged 64, hailing both his courteous nature...

