Study: Carbon capture could cut cement emissions by 75 per cent by 2035

Stuart Stone
clock • 3 min read
Credit: iStock
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Credit: iStock

Delayed sequestration projects risk stifling delivery of low carbon housing, energy, and digital infrastructure, trade body warns

Carbon capture, usage, and storage (CCUS) in cement manufacturing could cut the sector's emissions by 75 per cent by 2035 and accelerate building projects that are key to the government's housebuilding,...

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Stuart Stone
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