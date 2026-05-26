Study: Carbon capture could cut cement emissions by 75 per cent by 2035

Delayed sequestration projects risk stifling delivery of low carbon housing, energy, and digital infrastructure, trade body warns
Carbon capture, usage, and storage (CCUS) in cement manufacturing could cut the sector's emissions by 75 per cent by 2035 and accelerate building projects that are key to the government's housebuilding,...
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