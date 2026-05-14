Study: Only two of 400 global financial firms fully committed to fossil fuel phase out

Michael Holder
clock • 4 min read
Credit: iStock
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Credit: iStock

World Benchmarking Alliance Study finds just two banks have set robust targets to phase out fossil fuels from their balance sheets and portfolios, despite huge risks attached to oil and gas investments

Only a fraction of the world's most influential global financial institutions have set robust targets to phase out fossil fuels from their portfolios and balance sheets, despite the huge stranded asset...

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Michael Holder
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