Study: Only two of 400 global financial firms fully committed to fossil fuel phase out

World Benchmarking Alliance Study finds just two banks have set robust targets to phase out fossil fuels from their balance sheets and portfolios, despite huge risks attached to oil and gas investments
Only a fraction of the world's most influential global financial institutions have set robust targets to phase out fossil fuels from their portfolios and balance sheets, despite the huge stranded asset...
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