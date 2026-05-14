Government green lights 4GW of North Sea offshore wind projects

RWE and Masdar given Development Consent Orders to develop two 1.5GW offshore wind farms capable of collectively powering three million UK homes a year
The UK government has today given the green light for three major new offshore wind farms to be built in the North Sea, as it accelerates efforts to deliver on its ambitious 2030 Clean Power Mission...
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