Study: UK 'well-placed' to become a world leader in climate adaptation tech

Stuart Stone
clock • 5 min read
Credit: iStock
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Credit: iStock

Report from LSE and Imperial College London reveals how the UK is fast-emerging as a key player in the growing global market for solutions that can enhance climate resilience

The UK is 'well placed' to compete in growing global markets for climate adaptation technologies and services, but targeted industrial policy support is needed to help translate its current position of...

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