Gold Standard launches next-generation carbon credit registry

Updated carbon registry platform delivered in partnership with Trovio aims to improve connectivity with national registries, while maintaining full traceability of credits
Carbon credit certification firm Gold Standard has joined forces with climate tech group Trovio to launch an updated carbon registry platform, designed to streamline the system that underpins the issuance,...
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