Government unveils proposals for tackling fertiliser pollution

New consultation and call for evidence on how to improve access to innovative new fertiliser products that can reduce air, land, and water pollution
The government has this week unveiled proposals for a major regulatory overhaul for the fertiliser sector, as part of efforts to make it easier to bring more sustainable, resource efficient, and lower...
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