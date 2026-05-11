ECOncrete secures $14m backing for 'bio-enhancing' marine infrastructure tech

US firm eyeing global expansion after latest investment round boosts plans to roll out specialised concrete for marine infrastructure projects
ECOncrete has secured $14m of investment to accelerate the global rollout of its specialised building material technology, which is designed to enable port, coastal protection, and offshore construction...
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