ECOncrete secures $14m backing for 'bio-enhancing' marine infrastructure tech

Michael Holder
clock • 2 min read
Credit: ECOncrete
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Credit: ECOncrete

US firm eyeing global expansion after latest investment round boosts plans to roll out specialised concrete for marine infrastructure projects

ECOncrete has secured $14m of investment to accelerate the global rollout of its specialised building material technology, which is designed to enable port, coastal protection, and offshore construction...

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