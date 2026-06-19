Study: Heat pumps four times more efficient than gas boilers in new homes

Michael Holder
clock • 3 min read
Credit: Bellway / University of Salford
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Credit: Bellway / University of Salford

Tests carried out by housebuilder Bellway alongside University of Salford academics finds air source heat pumps can save money on energy bills compared to gas boilers

Air source heat pumps can work four times more efficiently at keeping new homes warm than conventional fossil gas boilers. That is according to testing carried out inside a three-bedroom home carried...

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