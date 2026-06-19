Study: Heat pumps four times more efficient than gas boilers in new homes

Tests carried out by housebuilder Bellway alongside University of Salford academics finds air source heat pumps can save money on energy bills compared to gas boilers
Air source heat pumps can work four times more efficiently at keeping new homes warm than conventional fossil gas boilers. That is according to testing carried out inside a three-bedroom home carried...
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