Study: Electrification 'critical' to UK prosperity, jobs, and energy security

The rapid deployment of electrification technologies by households and industry would create "a foundation for a more resilient, stable and competitive UK economy, providing structural advantages that extend well beyond decarbonisation".

That is the conclusion of a major new report commissioned by the University of Cambridge Institute for Sustainability Leadership (CISL) and the Corporate Leaders Group UK (CLG UK), which saw Cambridge Econometrics undertake macroeconomic modelling for three different development pathways: an electrification-led pathway; a mixed technologies pathway; and a fossil fuel-led alternative.

It calculated that an electrification-led scenario, where the UK accelerates the roll out of a range of clean technologies, such as electric vehicles (EVs), heat pumps, solar panels, batteries, and electrified industrial technologies, would deliver stronger economic growth, increased energy security, and the creation of around 250,000 jobs.

The report estimates that by 2050, UK GDP would be over one percentage point larger under the electrification-led scenario than if the country continues with current policies.

Titled Powering prosperity: How electrification can strengthen the UK's economy, resilience and energy security, the report argues "moving away from fossil fuels towards electricity offers a clear strategic advantage in an increasingly uncertain global environment".

The modelling acknowledges electrification could lead to higher than present per-unit electricity prices, but it predicts energy expenditure would decline by 50 per cent as a result of the huge efficiency gains delivered by electric technologies compared to fossil fuel alternatives.

Moreover, under an electrification-led scenario, fossil fuel imports could fall by over 45 per cent compared to current trajectories, helping to stabilise energy costs for households and businesses.

In contrast, the modelling suggests that under a fossil fuel-led scenario energy expenditure would rise to over 40 per cent higher than current levels.

"The electrification-led pathway delivers the best economic and energy security outcomes, with benefits increasing with the degree of electrification," the report states. "This scenario achieves the highest gross domestic product (GDP) growth, supported by early and sustained investment in domestic infrastructure and low carbon technologies. These investments generate multiplier effects across the economy, driving innovation, increasing productivity and supporting job creation in high-value sectors.

"By contrast, the fossil fuel-led pathway delivers only short-term gains, with economic performance weakening over time as domestic resources decline and exposure to global markets persists."

The report warns that while the roll out of electric technologies is accelerating, the trend is being hampered by a combination of policies that increase the cost of electricity compared to gas and block investments in clean technologies.

"Electricity accounts for less than a quarter of the country's final energy consumption, with fossil fuel consumption continuing to dominate in key sectors - including ones that could be electrified using currently available technologies," the report warns. "This is due to a set of persistent and interrelated barriers."

Specifically, it argued the loading of policy costs on electricity bills rather than gas bills is undermining the cost advantage enjoyed by more efficient electric technologies, while the roll out of clean technologies is also still hampered by higher upfront costs and insufficient investment in grid upgrades.

As such, the report joins a chorus of voices calling on the government to reform the energy pricing regime to ensure consumers can better benefit from low-cost renewable electricity and provide more targeted financial support, innovative financing models, and risk-sharing mechanisms to help curb the upfront cost of clean technologies.

"The UK has a choice of energy futures and this analysis sets out the clear numbers," said Eliot Whittington, executive director at CISL. "A clean power-based energy system is cheaper overall, better for the economy, better for jobs, better for energy security, and better for the climate. Of course, there are real discussions to be had about how best to implement the change, but clean electrification is good for Britain, and we should work out how we best move to a clean power future."

Caspar Herzberg, CEO at AVEVA, said electrification provided a route for enhancing economic resilience. "Electrification sits at the nexus of economic growth and energy security and, as the CLG UK report shows, it has the potential to drive employment and productivity gains while reducing exposure to energy supply volatility and price shocks," he said. "Paired with digitalised grids and advanced analytics, electrification enables a more secure, efficient and future-ready energy system that strengthens global competitiveness."

In response to the new study, a spokesperson for the Department of Energy Security and Net Zero (DESNZ) said: "We are driving further and faster for clean homegrown power that we control, to bring down bills for good for households and businesses. We are also accelerating the home upgrades that will cut bills and shield families from fossil fuel shocks - speeding up our Warm Homes Plan, fitting solar on new homes as standard, and bringing plug-in solar to the UK."

The report comes a day after a separate survey of 2,000 senior executives across 18 countries commissioned by think tank E3G, the We Mean Business Coalition, and the Global Renewables Alliance, which found more than three quarters of business leaders think ongoing oil and gas market volatility has made their company's electrification efforts more urgent, with 91 per cent claiming a switch to electric technologies would enhance energy security.

The poll found 90 per cent of businesses expect to be largely electrified by 2035, while 73 per cent expect to be largely electrified by 2030.

The new analysis also comes amidst reports the government is set to water down its Zero Emission Vehicle (ZEV) Mandate and cut EV sales targets for manufacturers, amidst fears the goal of an 80 per cent market share for new EVs is imposing excessive costs on manufacturers that could lead to job losses.

The proposal to cut the ZEV Mandate target to a 50 per cent share by 2030 sparked an angry response from investor and EV industry groups, which warned further policy changes would undermine investment in the switch to EVs and hamper the UK's long term competitiveness.