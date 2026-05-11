Litigation is a rising climate-related risk for companies, but investor views differ on the scale of the risk facing their assets, writes Tiffanie Chan from LSE's Grantham Research Institute on Climate Change and the Environment
Climate change litigation is no longer a fringe concern. Globally, over 3,000 lawsuits have been filed against not only governments and major carbon emitters in the private sector but also less obvious...
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