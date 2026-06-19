'A recipe for gridlock': UN climate chief slams 'you-first-ism' as row over finance hampers crunch talks in Bonn

Simon Stiell laments 'side-stepping and stalling', as latest round of climate talks end in deadlock on key issues surrounding adaptation, climate finance, and emissions-reduction plans
UN Climate Chief Simon Stiell has hit out at "a familiar tendency towards you-first-ism" from Ministers and diplomats gathered in Bonn this week for the latest round of climate talks, warning the stance...
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