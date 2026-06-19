Glasshouse grown: The high-tech future of British tomatoes

From patented hydroponics to energy recycling and biological pest control, British tomato growers are combining innovation and sustainability to secure the future of home-grown produce in a challenging market
Britain's tomato industry has shone a spotlight on home-grown produce once again with the return of Tomato Fortnight in the first two weeks of June. The campaign aims to encourage consumers to think differently...
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