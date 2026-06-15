The REA's Matt Parry explains how the UK is quietly building not one, but two energy storage markets
Energy storage is becoming the quiet workhorse of Britain's power system. As renewables take a larger share of power generation, the grid needs something that can soak up surplus electricity (i.e. when...
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