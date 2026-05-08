Local Elections: 'Mixed results' for UK's climate agenda, as Reform and Greens celebrate major gains

Greens declare era of two-party politics 'dead and buried', as local climate leaders warn gains by Reform could result in a roll back of decarbonisation policies
Climate campaigners are this evening weighing a decidedly mixed set of local election results, which saw gains for parties that have pledged to deliver more ambitious decarbonisation policies offset by...
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