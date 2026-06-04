Study: Global climate costs 'now rivalling a major financial crisis'

James Murray
clock • 2 min read
Study: Global climate costs 'now rivalling a major financial crisis'

Bloomberg Intelligence report estimates costs linked to extreme weather are set to double to more than $20tr over the coming decade

Costs linked to extreme weather are on track to more than double over the coming decade, potentially reaching $24tr through to 2035 as physical climate impacts intensify and the cost of insurance and adaptation...

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