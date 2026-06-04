Study: Global climate costs 'now rivalling a major financial crisis'

Bloomberg Intelligence report estimates costs linked to extreme weather are set to double to more than $20tr over the coming decade
Costs linked to extreme weather are on track to more than double over the coming decade, potentially reaching $24tr through to 2035 as physical climate impacts intensify and the cost of insurance and adaptation...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis