'The UK's climate leadership matters': Keir Starmer hits back at Tony Blair's criticism

Michael Holder
clock • 3 min read
Credit: Lauren Hurley / No 10 Downing Street
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Credit: Lauren Hurley / No 10 Downing Street

In 3,000-word riposte the Prime Minister argues North Sea oil and gas is a 'depleting resource' and that the government’s clean power drive is helping to boost energy security

Keir Starmer has staunchly defended his government's policies on clean energy, climate change and North Sea oil and gas, arguing they form part of a wider effort to "face the economic and geopolitical...

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