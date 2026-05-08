Global Briefing: New Orleans facing 'terminal condition' as wetland degradation worsens and sea-level rises

New report argues iconic city must 'transition people and the economy', Ghana needs to raise $22.6bn to tackle climate challenges, and study reveals France's nature protection 'blindspot'
The relocation of New Orleans' residents should start immediately, as the city has reached a "point of no return" and will face catastrophic climate impacts within decades as a result of rising sea-levels...
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