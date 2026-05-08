Global Briefing: New Orleans facing 'terminal condition' as wetland degradation worsens and sea-level rises

Stuart Stone
clock • 8 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

New report argues iconic city must 'transition people and the economy', Ghana needs to raise $22.6bn to tackle climate challenges, and study reveals France's nature protection 'blindspot'

The relocation of New Orleans' residents should start immediately, as the city has reached a "point of no return" and will face catastrophic climate impacts within decades as a result of rising sea-levels...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:

  • Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
  • Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
  • Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Stuart Stone
Author spotlight

Stuart Stone

View profile
More from Stuart Stone

Innovate UK to invest £3.7m in regional battery manufacturing skills drive

Instavolt unveils plan to install battery storage systems across charging network

More on Climate change

Study: Developing nations face $20tr in losses from climate-related health impacts by 2050
Climate change

Study: Developing nations face $20tr in losses from climate-related health impacts by 2050

Changing climate will continue to drive health risks faster than systems can adapt without 'life‐saving' investment, major new report warns

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 06 May 2026 • 4 min read
Global Briefing: White House to pay $900m to stop two more US offshore wind projects
Climate change

Global Briefing: White House to pay $900m to stop two more US offshore wind projects

President Trump's attacks on renewables continue, European air quality concerns continue, and a major green cement breakthrough is confirmed

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 01 May 2026 • 10 min read
France presents 'first of its kind' fossil fuel phase-out roadmap
Climate change

France presents 'first of its kind' fossil fuel phase-out roadmap

France unveils plan at presented at Santa Marta Conference that targets an end to coal use by 2030, before phasing out oil by 2045, and gas for energy purposes by 2050

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 29 April 2026 • 6 min read